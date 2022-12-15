Previous
More sunset by pusspup
Photo 3095

More sunset

I'm on a bit of a sunset roll. Same landscape, new POV. See, it's not really a rocky cove but a sandy beach. All depends on your POV!
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely line up of trees.
December 15th, 2022  
JackieR ace
So inviting
December 15th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Love all of this - the bark textures, the view through the slender trees and the golden lighting.
December 15th, 2022  
