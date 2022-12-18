Previous
4WD through the forest by pusspup
Photo 3098

4WD through the forest

This part was smooth, but we really needed the 4WD for parts of the trek.
A beautiful drive through the forest, complete with leeches!
18th December 2022

Diana ace
A stunning capture with fabulous leading lines through this magical forest! Fortunately I have never seen a leech :-)
December 18th, 2022  
Annie D ace
love drives like that :)
December 18th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Beautiful forest
December 18th, 2022  
