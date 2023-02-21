Previous
Pending storm by pusspup
Pending storm

We did just make it back to the house as it started to spit, and then it really bucketed down. So, we had our ocean swim and didn't get wet in the rain! - You've got to laugh :)
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous sea and cloudscape! Love the patterns in the sand and reflections on the water.
February 21st, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful.
February 21st, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Glad you didn't get wet by that rain! ;-) Lovely capture.
February 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great shot of the clouds and waves rolling in.
February 21st, 2023  
