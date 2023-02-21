Sign up
Photo 3162
Pending storm
We did just make it back to the house as it started to spit, and then it really bucketed down. So, we had our ocean swim and didn't get wet in the rain! - You've got to laugh :)
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
4
1
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th February 2023 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seascape
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous sea and cloudscape! Love the patterns in the sand and reflections on the water.
February 21st, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful.
February 21st, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Glad you didn't get wet by that rain! ;-) Lovely capture.
February 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
What a great shot of the clouds and waves rolling in.
February 21st, 2023
