Photo 3164
My Tarzan emerging from the seas!
(Wylie 2)
Late afternoon swim before the storm.
Around the blue hour before sunset, we still got home before the rain really got heavy!
22nd February 2023
22nd Feb 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
Tags
seascape
Babs
ace
He reminds me of an Anthony Gormley sculpture. I can see the rain in the distance
February 22nd, 2023
