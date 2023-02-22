Previous
My Tarzan emerging from the seas! by pusspup
Photo 3164

My Tarzan emerging from the seas!

(Wylie 2)
Late afternoon swim before the storm.

Around the blue hour before sunset, we still got home before the rain really got heavy!
Wylie

@pusspup
Babs ace
He reminds me of an Anthony Gormley sculpture. I can see the rain in the distance
February 22nd, 2023  
