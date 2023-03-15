Sign up
Photo 3185
Dive day 1!
Wylie 2 on the left and our dive master on the right.
So lovely to dive here in the warm waters of the Philippines.
Apologies for lack of commenting. The wifi here struggled with this site.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3400
photos
239
followers
256
following
872% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
HERO10 Black
Taken
15th March 2023 9:50am
Tags
scuba
