Dive day 1! by pusspup
Photo 3185

Dive day 1!

Wylie 2 on the left and our dive master on the right.
So lovely to dive here in the warm waters of the Philippines.
Apologies for lack of commenting. The wifi here struggled with this site.
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
