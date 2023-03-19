Previous
Paradise by pusspup
Paradise

Leaving this paradise behind today. We’ve had a lovely stay and lots of scuba diving.
Onto the next adventure!
Fascinating the way the sea eats away at the limestone cliffs to form these cut ins.
Not a bad place to spend the wedding anniversary!
John ace
Gorgeous sky and water, and what a cool composition! Fav
March 19th, 2023  
Annie D ace
beautiful
March 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Idyllic!
March 19th, 2023  
