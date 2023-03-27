Previous
Tropical Leaf by pusspup
Tropical Leaf

While I'm sorting out the large number of photos from the dive trip, let me share this 'leaf in the pool' shot, which I thought was rather lovely.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
PompadOOr Photography ace
a perfect minimal with beautiful colour!
March 27th, 2023  
Kartia ace
Good spotting!
March 27th, 2023  
