On the beach by pusspup
Photo 3205

On the beach

Above water for a change, this local boat was in need of a little TLC but very picturesque.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Maggiemae ace
It gives a picture of being totally abandoned on an isolated pacific island... nice!
April 4th, 2023  
