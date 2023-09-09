Previous
Flashback Thursday by pusspup
Flashback Thursday

I'm going through some of our Kimberley shots from 2019 as I've realised I never got back to doing anything with them.
I'd forgotten all about this place. Wonderful in the setting sun.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
that really is quite magical, beautiful shot and scene.
September 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light.
September 7th, 2023  
Christine Louise
The colour and light from the sunset are spectacular. It is great going back over old photos, reliving the memory and bringing the photos to life
September 7th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I feel encouraged/stimulated to go back over some of my old pics. Lovely light.
September 7th, 2023  
