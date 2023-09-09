Sign up
Previous
Photo 3360
Flashback Thursday
I'm going through some of our Kimberley shots from 2019 as I've realised I never got back to doing anything with them.
I'd forgotten all about this place. Wonderful in the setting sun.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
5
0
Tags
kimberley
Diana
ace
that really is quite magical, beautiful shot and scene.
September 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light.
September 7th, 2023
Christine Louise
The colour and light from the sunset are spectacular. It is great going back over old photos, reliving the memory and bringing the photos to life
September 7th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I feel encouraged/stimulated to go back over some of my old pics. Lovely light.
September 7th, 2023
