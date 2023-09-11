Sign up
Previous
Photo 3364
Walking in the Wild Woods
Wylie 2 strolling through the spotted gums.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
7
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
30th August 2023 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Christine Louise
Great pov and composition, wyllie 2 is dwarfed by the massive gums
September 11th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful woodland walk
September 11th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Such huge trees. Wylie 2 gives great perspective on the size of them.
September 11th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Great capture...Those ferns are huge.
September 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great place to explore.
September 11th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Love your gums! Great capture
September 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful place to walk, I love the dappled light.
September 11th, 2023
