Walking in the Wild Woods by pusspup
Photo 3364

Walking in the Wild Woods

Wylie 2 strolling through the spotted gums.
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Wylie

@pusspup
Christine Louise
Great pov and composition, wyllie 2 is dwarfed by the massive gums
September 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful woodland walk
September 11th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Such huge trees. Wylie 2 gives great perspective on the size of them.
September 11th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Great capture...Those ferns are huge.
September 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great place to explore.
September 11th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Love your gums! Great capture
September 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful place to walk, I love the dappled light.
September 11th, 2023  
