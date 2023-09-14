Previous
Found by pusspup
We don't often stroll around the city, but had errands to do before we head overseas. This was a bit of a find with all the bikes in front of graffiti. Too colourful to pass up!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
A fabulous find and capture, so many colourful bikes too!
September 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great colourful photo opportunity.
September 14th, 2023  
