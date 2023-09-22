Previous
Spiral staircase by pusspup
Photo 3375

Spiral staircase

The medieval Bodiam Castle. Our friends drove us all the way to see this fab castle. Of all the photos I’ve chosen this shot of the internal stone staircase! I’m sure you’ll get more.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Isn't Bodiam the quinitessential castle!! hope you enjoyed a brief respite in the weather. This is a fab looking up scene
September 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise