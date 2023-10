Viva La France!

Friday is the first day of the Motocross of nations event here in Ernee France. Not even any racing today but the fans are out in earnest.

Lots of fancy dress, mostly French but a good smattering of Germans, Canadians, Irish, English etc and even a good number of Aussies.

Cool start to the day but it really warmed up and the weekend promises to be hot!!

NB Aussies expecting a win ๐Ÿ˜ƒ๐Ÿ๏ธ