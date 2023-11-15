Sign up
Previous
Photo 3429
Walking the dog en Provence
Just so picturesque and occasionally the locals provide some additional photographic interest, thanks Pooch!
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3833
photos
248
followers
271
following
939% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
29th September 2023 12:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Brigette
ace
very picturesque -
November 15th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful wonderful moments capture. Provence is very special
November 15th, 2023
eDorre
ace
So lovely. Love the framing
November 15th, 2023
