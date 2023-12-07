Previous
On the third day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 3451

On the third day of Christmas

My true love sent to me,
3 sailing boats,
2 waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop.

BoB
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
