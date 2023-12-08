Sign up
Photo 3452
On the fourth day of Christmas,
My true love sent to me,
4 cheeky birds,
3 sailing boats,
2 waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop.
BoB
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
christmas
Babs
ace
Nice one, four cheeky birds flying high too.
December 8th, 2023
