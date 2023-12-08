Previous
On the fourth day of Christmas, by pusspup
Photo 3452

On the fourth day of Christmas,

My true love sent to me,
4 cheeky birds,
3 sailing boats,
2 waiting 'roos, and
A Peacock on a bus stop.

BoB
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Babs ace
Nice one, four cheeky birds flying high too.
December 8th, 2023  
