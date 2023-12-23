Previous
Don’t prune the roses! by pusspup
Don’t prune the roses!

I know that summer is not the time to prune roses but this back of roses grows a meter in every direction as soon as I look away.
I saved some blooms to enjoy.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Diana ace
I love your focus on the beautiful roses and the decluttered background here.
December 23rd, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
mmm... I think I like this one - form and contrast! The other one - think the red in the salt and pepper was too dominant!
December 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
Yes this is the one i prefer fav
December 23rd, 2023  
