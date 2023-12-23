Sign up
Previous
Photo 3467
Don’t prune the roses!
I know that summer is not the time to prune roses but this back of roses grows a meter in every direction as soon as I look away.
I saved some blooms to enjoy.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3910
photos
249
followers
277
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
23rd December 2023 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
Diana
ace
I love your focus on the beautiful roses and the decluttered background here.
December 23rd, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
mmm... I think I like this one - form and contrast! The other one - think the red in the salt and pepper was too dominant!
December 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Yes this is the one i prefer fav
December 23rd, 2023
