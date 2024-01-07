Sign up
Previous
Photo 3482
Rock fishing
Observed from the top of the cliff . No idea if the fish were biting
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2024 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fishing
Bill Davidson
Big rocks at least!!
January 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great perspective.
January 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Marvelous
January 7th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent viewpoint and composition
January 7th, 2024
