Previous
Photo 3487
The Bathers
Somehow a very French title in a very non-French setting :)
I was taken by the colours in the golden hour. Everything looks good at that hour.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
4
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th January 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
landscape-64
Maggiemae
ace
I'd have to say you have captured the 'golden hour' so beautifully! fav
January 12th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful beautiful light
January 12th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
January 12th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic golden hour
January 12th, 2024
