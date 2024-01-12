Previous
The Bathers by pusspup
The Bathers

Somehow a very French title in a very non-French setting :)
I was taken by the colours in the golden hour. Everything looks good at that hour.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Maggiemae ace
I'd have to say you have captured the 'golden hour' so beautifully! fav
January 12th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful beautiful light
January 12th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
January 12th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic golden hour
January 12th, 2024  
