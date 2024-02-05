Sign up
Previous
Photo 3511
For week two
Having only just found the tip for week two, architecture, this is the closest I’ve got until I can get out and take a specific picture for the topic.
A bit of a stand off between cat and peacock. All was resolved amicably😁🦚🦚
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
for2024
Carole G
ace
I'm impressed the cat is sat so nicely on his lead. Ruaridh would have been doing his upmost to escape
February 5th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
he's pretty used to the peafowl :)
February 5th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Haha looks like they've had an argument
February 5th, 2024
Brian
ace
Curious
February 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
I guess they are not talking anymore ;-)
February 5th, 2024
