Previous
For week two by pusspup
Photo 3511

For week two

Having only just found the tip for week two, architecture, this is the closest I’ve got until I can get out and take a specific picture for the topic.
A bit of a stand off between cat and peacock. All was resolved amicably😁🦚🦚
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
961% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
I'm impressed the cat is sat so nicely on his lead. Ruaridh would have been doing his upmost to escape
February 5th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@yorkshirekiwi he's pretty used to the peafowl :)
February 5th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Haha looks like they've had an argument
February 5th, 2024  
Brian ace
Curious
February 5th, 2024  
Diana ace
I guess they are not talking anymore ;-)
February 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise