Photo 3515
Missed one!
Just looked at my calendar and I had missed a day, so this is a catch up. No need to comment :)
With that crazy big stack/tower, this was a clear photo subject for architecture!
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice one !
February 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice find
February 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great old stone building there.
February 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
An impressive tower
February 15th, 2024
