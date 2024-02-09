Previous
Missed one! by pusspup
Photo 3515

Missed one!

Just looked at my calendar and I had missed a day, so this is a catch up. No need to comment :)

With that crazy big stack/tower, this was a clear photo subject for architecture!
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice one !
February 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice find
February 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great old stone building there.
February 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
An impressive tower
February 15th, 2024  
