Discuss
Previous
Photo 3515
Stuck in architecture
While the theme may have moved on I’m still hunting architecture shots!
We went to a small local art exhibition today and the venue was very rustic providing a number of shots!
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
for2024
Annie D
ace
love the stark contrast
February 10th, 2024
Brigette
ace
great contrast and also and intriguing window!
February 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Love the shapes and textures, looks fabulous on black!
February 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love this one. Very bold black and white
February 10th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A strong mono.
February 10th, 2024
