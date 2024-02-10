Previous
Stuck in architecture by pusspup
Photo 3515

Stuck in architecture

While the theme may have moved on I’m still hunting architecture shots!
We went to a small local art exhibition today and the venue was very rustic providing a number of shots!
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
love the stark contrast
February 10th, 2024  
Brigette ace
great contrast and also and intriguing window!
February 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Love the shapes and textures, looks fabulous on black!
February 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this one. Very bold black and white
February 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A strong mono.
February 10th, 2024  
