Previous
Photo 3522
Old shearing shed maybe?
With this equipment in the rafters of the 'old barn' I wonder if it was ever a shearing shed - for a small flock!
A good place for small exhibitions. You can see the pictures hanging around the walls.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
2
0
Tags
for2024
Annie D
ace
Looks like a lovely space to exhibit
February 16th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Interesting remnants
February 16th, 2024
