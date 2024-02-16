Previous
Old shearing shed maybe? by pusspup
Old shearing shed maybe?

With this equipment in the rafters of the 'old barn' I wonder if it was ever a shearing shed - for a small flock!
A good place for small exhibitions. You can see the pictures hanging around the walls.
16th February 2024

Annie D ace
Looks like a lovely space to exhibit
February 16th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Interesting remnants
February 16th, 2024  
