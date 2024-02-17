Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3523
The old bank
While this is not split toning, I did in fact start with a B&W image.
I rather loved the way this treatment highlighted the little cloud. I hope I will get away with this one for for2024!
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4012
photos
245
followers
272
following
965% complete
View this month »
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th July 2023 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Diana
ace
I love the colours, such a wonderful image.
February 17th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I like the way the architecture is highlighted - doors and windows!
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close