Previous
The old bank by pusspup
Photo 3523

The old bank

While this is not split toning, I did in fact start with a B&W image.
I rather loved the way this treatment highlighted the little cloud. I hope I will get away with this one for for2024!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
965% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love the colours, such a wonderful image.
February 17th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I like the way the architecture is highlighted - doors and windows!
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise