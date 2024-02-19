Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3525
Sculpture
For negative space today, this is not a new photo but one I took some time ago at 'sculptures by the sea'. I happened to be cataloguing old photos when the call for negative space came through and thought this fitted the bill nicely.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4015
photos
245
followers
272
following
965% complete
View this month »
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
6th November 2011 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close