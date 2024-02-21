Sign up
Previous
Photo 3526
Sky-light!
I hope this fits the negative space bill.
It is indeed a photo of my skylight with some handy clouds passing by.
I thought it looked kinda cool.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th February 2024 1:58pm
for2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fascinating, and very cool capture!
February 20th, 2024
Bec
ace
I think that it would for sure - nice!
February 20th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Neat shot
February 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, what a great idea.
February 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love this one fav
February 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great idea ! - well done !
February 20th, 2024
