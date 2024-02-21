Previous
Sky-light! by pusspup
Photo 3526

Sky-light!

I hope this fits the negative space bill.
It is indeed a photo of my skylight with some handy clouds passing by.
I thought it looked kinda cool.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Issi Bannerman ace
Fascinating, and very cool capture!
February 20th, 2024  
Bec ace
I think that it would for sure - nice!
February 20th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Neat shot
February 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, what a great idea.
February 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this one fav
February 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great idea ! - well done !
February 20th, 2024  
