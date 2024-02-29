Previous
Water tower at Yarram by pusspup
Photo 3535

Water tower at Yarram

Always a quick stop to shoot a painted silo or water tower :) They are often in suburban back blocks like this one, but luckily also visible from the main road.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful paintings on this silo, even good in b/w !!
February 29th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well found and captured
February 29th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beauty!
February 29th, 2024  
