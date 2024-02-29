Sign up
Previous
Photo 3535
Water tower at Yarram
Always a quick stop to shoot a painted silo or water tower :) They are often in suburban back blocks like this one, but luckily also visible from the main road.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
23rd February 2024 9:19am
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful paintings on this silo, even good in b/w !!
February 29th, 2024
Brian
ace
Well found and captured
February 29th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beauty!
February 29th, 2024
