'Blue' & 'Sky' for March by pusspup
'Blue' & 'Sky' for March

A bit late for March 1, but Blue and Sky seemed to cry out for blue sky and I had a handy one from our recent trip.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

@pusspup
Mags ace
Beautiful capture! Love that sun flare.
March 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 1st, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful light and great clouds.
March 1st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Nice clouds
March 2nd, 2024  
