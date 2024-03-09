Previous
Indigo/ETSOOI by pusspup
Indigo/ETSOOI

A little more violet than indigo and that it appeared in the PS original, however here it is, well ETSOOIed.
Tree reflection in the river which was close to indigo when I started, and before adding all the twiddly bits.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
A fabulous capture and wonderful faffing, so many beautiful tones and light rays.
March 9th, 2024  
