Violet/feelings! by pusspup
Violet/feelings!

A shot from the drone show at one of our recent events, Australia Day from memory.
Just happened to be the right colour and I hope covers the word of the day 'feelings' too!
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Wylie

gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
March 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Absolutely stunning, I love it!
March 10th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
How amazing!
March 10th, 2024  
haskar ace
Amazing colour and shot.
March 10th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fascinating image.
March 10th, 2024  
