Photo 3548
Yellow/lemon
The lemons on our tree are so pathetic I had to do a triple exposure and faff it up here!
Poor tree must need a feed I think!
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
