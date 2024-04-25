Sign up
Previous
Photo 3591
Black Angus
We are fortunate in the bush capital to have the countryside on our doorstep.
Some cooperative cattle spotted on a country drive.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th March 2024 11:23am
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
I love this shot of the beautiful countryside and the inquisitive cattle, could be anywhere here too.
April 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely looking countryside.
April 25th, 2024
Christina
ace
Beautiful countryside shot
April 25th, 2024
