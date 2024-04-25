Previous
Black Angus by pusspup
Photo 3591

Black Angus

We are fortunate in the bush capital to have the countryside on our doorstep.
Some cooperative cattle spotted on a country drive.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
983% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this shot of the beautiful countryside and the inquisitive cattle, could be anywhere here too.
April 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely looking countryside.
April 25th, 2024  
Christina ace
Beautiful countryside shot
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise