Primeval forest by pusspup
Primeval forest

One of my favourite areas of gum tree forest with the cycad undergrowth - just expecting T. rex to pop out from behind a tree any moment.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Diana ace
You do have some amazing forests, a wonderful capture of this beautiful scene.
May 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Beautiful and tyhe detail and do excellent
May 11th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Very nice Aussie bush scene
May 11th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
You are a very clever artist - can make brontosaurus thingies pop out of anything! Like seeing the ferns!
May 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 11th, 2024  
