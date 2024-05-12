Previous
Warm road by pusspup
Photo 3608

Warm road

A lovely spot to have a rest on the nice warm road!
Lucky there's not too much traffic and we managed to drive around the side and not disturb him, ha ha ha!!
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Denise Wood
Love it :) fav
May 12th, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful!
May 12th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Many years ago we drove from Perth to Monkey Mia, four of us did driving shifts, as the road is long and monotonous and we'd get tired.

We only saw dead 'roos on the roadside, until my friend insisted she drove at dusk as that's when we would encounter kangaroos lying on the road, and us Brits and her husband wouldn't be prepared.

She drove into the only live kangaroo we saw that holiday.
May 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Oh it looks very relaxed.
May 12th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond that's a bit sad. I bet it did a lot of damage!
May 12th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Cheeky thing!
May 12th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
May 12th, 2024  
