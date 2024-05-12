Sign up
Previous
Photo 3608
Warm road
A lovely spot to have a rest on the nice warm road!
Lucky there's not too much traffic and we managed to drive around the side and not disturb him, ha ha ha!!
12th May 2024
12th May 24
7
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4157
photos
244
followers
272
following
988% complete
View this month »
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th March 2024 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kangaroo
Denise Wood
Love it :) fav
May 12th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful!
May 12th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Many years ago we drove from Perth to Monkey Mia, four of us did driving shifts, as the road is long and monotonous and we'd get tired.
We only saw dead 'roos on the roadside, until my friend insisted she drove at dusk as that's when we would encounter kangaroos lying on the road, and us Brits and her husband wouldn't be prepared.
She drove into the only live kangaroo we saw that holiday.
May 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh it looks very relaxed.
May 12th, 2024
Wylie
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
that's a bit sad. I bet it did a lot of damage!
May 12th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Cheeky thing!
May 12th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
May 12th, 2024
365 Project
close
