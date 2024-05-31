Previous
Back in the red dirt by pusspup
Photo 3627

Back in the red dirt

You know you’re in the outback when the dirt turns red!
This was taken at a roadside stop where we had lunch and took advantage of the ‘long drop “ !!
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
Certainly getting out into the never never.
June 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise