Previous
Photo 3629
Sturt’s desert pea
It’s more likely to see this state emblem in town than out in the wild. It grows well as a street flower here so I snapped these beauties outside the shop where we were trying unsuccessfully to get a replacement satellite phone.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3629
flora
Dianne
ace
Such cute flowers.
June 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
They are gorgeous flowers aren't they.
June 3rd, 2024
