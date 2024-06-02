Previous
Sturt’s desert pea by pusspup
Photo 3629

Sturt’s desert pea

It’s more likely to see this state emblem in town than out in the wild. It grows well as a street flower here so I snapped these beauties outside the shop where we were trying unsuccessfully to get a replacement satellite phone.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Wylie

Dianne ace
Such cute flowers.
June 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
They are gorgeous flowers aren't they.
June 3rd, 2024  
