West MacDonnell Ranges from Larapinta Drive by pusspup
Photo 3634

West MacDonnell Ranges from Larapinta Drive

Taken on our way out to the Standley Chasm yesterday.
It may be ‘boring’ desert but the scenery is stunning. Love it.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
