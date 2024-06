Made it!

This morning, before the race back to Alice Springs; race day 2.

Wylie 2; Looking bright as a daisy but carrying some big blisters that made the race home a bit miserable and downright hard on top of a very rough track.

But, made it in one piece!

Off interested, google Finke desert race 2024.

Met the local Alice Springs vet while waiting for Wylie 2 to arrive. She’s from Boston!