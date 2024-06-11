Sign up
Photo 3637
Last night in Alice
The Bojangles pub, an icon in town. I’ve made a triple exposure of the decor including an old road sign that has been peppered with rifle shot-an unfortunate habit that has fortunately largely disappeared!
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
8
3
1
365
iPhone 14 Pro
11th June 2024 6:39pm
pub
Kartia
ace
Great composition.
June 11th, 2024
winghong_ho
I am curious why there are rifle shots on the old road sign.
June 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great way to capture so much.
June 11th, 2024
