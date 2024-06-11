Previous
Last night in Alice by pusspup
Last night in Alice

The Bojangles pub, an icon in town. I’ve made a triple exposure of the decor including an old road sign that has been peppered with rifle shot-an unfortunate habit that has fortunately largely disappeared!
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Kartia ace
Great composition.
June 11th, 2024  
winghong_ho
I am curious why there are rifle shots on the old road sign.
June 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great way to capture so much.
June 11th, 2024  
