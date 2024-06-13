Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3639
Renner Springs
A day’s drive North of Alice Springs. A sunset shot, carefully chosen between the earthworks and farm junk.
There were egrets on the pond but they were uncooperative 🤪
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4189
photos
243
followers
271
following
996% complete
View this month »
3632
3633
3634
3635
3636
3637
3638
3639
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th June 2024 6:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
haskar
ace
A wonderful capture and soft colours. Unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find a clean landscape.
June 13th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Beautiful.
June 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love this, you did a wonderful job in creating this beautiful image and scene.
June 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous light and reflections.
June 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close