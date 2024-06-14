Sign up
Previous
Photo 3640
Victoria River NT
We nearly expired from heat walking to the top of the escarpment this afternoon.
Drank all our water and when we returned to the car it was still 38C even at 5pm!
But it was a magnificent view and we lived to tell the tale.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4190
photos
244
followers
271
following
997% complete
Views
16
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
14th June 2024 4:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
Elisa Smith
ace
Wow that's hot out. I still can't get over how green it is out that way.
June 14th, 2024
