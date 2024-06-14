Previous
Victoria River NT by pusspup
Victoria River NT

We nearly expired from heat walking to the top of the escarpment this afternoon.
Drank all our water and when we returned to the car it was still 38C even at 5pm!
But it was a magnificent view and we lived to tell the tale.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
Elisa Smith ace
Wow that's hot out. I still can't get over how green it is out that way.
June 14th, 2024  
