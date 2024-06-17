Previous
Waterhole by pusspup
Waterhole

We had a refreshing swim in the local waterhole. Despite the warm/hot weather the water was quite cool!
A very beautiful spot after a hot days driving in the outback.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Wylie

@pusspup
Cliff McFarlane ace
Love the composition, reflections and sun in the water.
June 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
And no salties??!! wonderful scene, beautiful
June 17th, 2024  
Wylie ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond not even freshies!
June 17th, 2024  
Brian ace
Love this
June 17th, 2024  
