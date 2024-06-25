Previous
Is that a puddle in the road?🤣

One of many river crossings. This one was a bit tricky as it was very sandy and a bit deep, but no problem.
Many of the river crossings have beautiful little billabongs either side. Of course in the wet season the roads are all impassable.
Wylie

Corinne C ace
Great POV. I love the colors in this image and it feels so adventurous!
July 1st, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
I've heard of the word "billabong" before, but I finally looked it up. What you call billabongs, we call "washes." Billabong is a better word. So much more fun to say!
July 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great photo… lucky you could pass by
July 1st, 2024  
