Photo 3650
Is that a puddle in the road?🤣
One of many river crossings. This one was a bit tricky as it was very sandy and a bit deep, but no problem.
Many of the river crossings have beautiful little billabongs either side. Of course in the wet season the roads are all impassable.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
landscape
Corinne C
ace
Great POV. I love the colors in this image and it feels so adventurous!
July 1st, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
I've heard of the word "billabong" before, but I finally looked it up. What you call billabongs, we call "washes." Billabong is a better word. So much more fun to say!
July 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great photo… lucky you could pass by
July 1st, 2024
