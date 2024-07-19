Previous
Practice run before the race; day 1 by pusspup
Practice run before the race; day 1

Wylie 2 getting back out onto the track after a 2-year break.
Cooperatively doing ' a wheelie' for the camera. I left the desert in rather than crop it out so you could get a feel for the landscape that the race is run in. Loads of red dirt.
19th July 2024

Wylie

@pusspup
