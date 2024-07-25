Sign up
Previous
Photo 3680
The Devil's Marbles (Karlu Karlu)
We camped overnight here on our last trip but just did a drive through this time and stayed overnight further up the road.
They are always an impressive sight.
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
Wylie
@pusspup
4230
photos
245
followers
273
following
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
12th June 2024 11:50am
Tags
landscape
Suzanne
ace
Excellent and I love the colours
July 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture, such fabulous colours.
July 27th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous.
July 27th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
The colours are magnificent as are the stones!
July 27th, 2024
