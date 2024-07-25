Previous
The Devil's Marbles (Karlu Karlu) by pusspup
The Devil's Marbles (Karlu Karlu)

We camped overnight here on our last trip but just did a drive through this time and stayed overnight further up the road.
They are always an impressive sight.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Suzanne ace
Excellent and I love the colours
July 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, such fabulous colours.
July 27th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous.
July 27th, 2024  
Jacqueline ace
The colours are magnificent as are the stones!
July 27th, 2024  
