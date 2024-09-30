Previous
A walk in the park by pusspup
A walk in the park

Literally these flowers are all from a walk in the National Park in this last week. I've overlaid them on a scene of a nearby beach taken a while ago and I made the vase from a shot of the pebbles on that beach.
Wylie

@pusspup
Maggiemae ace
Super construction with a great meaning!
September 30th, 2024  
