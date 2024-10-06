Previous
Which do you prefer? by pusspup
Photo 3753

Which do you prefer?

I took out the white background for this. Not sure which I prefer, so, over to you! (compared to yesterday).
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1028% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
So difficult as they are equally stunning! Maybe the details and light are a bit better here and on black it is an absolute winner.
October 6th, 2024  
JackieR ace
This one. Esp in black!!
October 6th, 2024  
leggzy
Too hard to choose, love them both
October 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise