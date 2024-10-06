Sign up
Previous
Photo 3753
Which do you prefer?
I took out the white background for this. Not sure which I prefer, so, over to you! (compared to yesterday).
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th May 2023 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
composite
Diana
ace
So difficult as they are equally stunning! Maybe the details and light are a bit better here and on black it is an absolute winner.
October 6th, 2024
JackieR
ace
This one. Esp in black!!
October 6th, 2024
leggzy
Too hard to choose, love them both
October 6th, 2024
