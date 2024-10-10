Sign up
Previous
Photo 3757
Magpie visitors
We are lucky to have a family of magpies come to visit us whenever we sit on the balcony for a cuppa. Fun to play in PS with this one.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
3
3
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th October 2024 4:31pm
Tags
composite
Diana
ace
A wonderful play resulting in a fabulous image.
October 10th, 2024
