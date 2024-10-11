Previous
Afternoon walk by pusspup
Photo 3758

Afternoon walk

Omg summer has arrived. Thought I was going to expire!
At least I could stop long enough to catch the view.
many of you will have seen this tree before 😁
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1029% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Such gorgeous scenery! The large tree adds so much interest to the overall scene! In its trunk I see a person with upraised "arms"! :-)
October 11th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
It is a lovely view. Love the tree.
October 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super landscape shot - it looks very dry though..
October 11th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely Aussie scene. It was a lovely Spring day here today but I hear we are in for up to a week of cold and rain from tomorrow
October 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise