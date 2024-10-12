Previous
Spring by pusspup
Spring

and the peafowl are in full feather. so beautiful.
Definitely BoB.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
julia ace
Nature at it's best.. They are fascinating..
October 12th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful image.
October 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a magical frame filler, I love the colours!
October 12th, 2024  
leggzy
The colours & patterns are so beautiful
October 12th, 2024  
